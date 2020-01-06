PRiVCY (PRIV) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $37,663.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00043299 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00107764 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

