Profile Utility Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,940.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $37,992.00 and $3,940.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00054648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083480 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,625.35 or 1.00393840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00057424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

