Propy Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Propy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. In the last seven days, Propy has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $96,370.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00193420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.01534163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00127107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

