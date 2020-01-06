ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.87

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $21.87. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 397,703 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 208.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $3,195,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

