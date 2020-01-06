ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KOLD stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

