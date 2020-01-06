Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 56,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,846,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.