PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Given $169.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. PS Business Parks’ rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $169.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,649. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $127.36 and a twelve month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,173,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,996,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

