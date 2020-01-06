Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.87

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 1070830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of $290.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 25.51 and a quick ratio of 24.91.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

