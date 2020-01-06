PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $317.49

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 317.49 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 313.61 ($4.13), with a volume of 1954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.10).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTC shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.82. The stock has a market cap of $894.86 million and a PE ratio of -112.00.

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

