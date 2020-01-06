Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.36% of Purple Innovation worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last three months. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $9.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

