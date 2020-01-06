Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf (TSE:SBT.B) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf (TSE:SBT.B) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.79, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.26.

