Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of V opened at $189.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02. Visa has a 1-year low of $130.13 and a 1-year high of $191.14. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.