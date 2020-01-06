QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $4.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $21.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.