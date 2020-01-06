Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

QUOT stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

