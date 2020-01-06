Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

RARX opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $494,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,589.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.