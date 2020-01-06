Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

RAND opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 357.14 and a quick ratio of 357.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 117.78%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rand Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

