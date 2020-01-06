RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

RBB stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $420.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

