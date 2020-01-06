RChain (RHOC) Hits Market Cap of $7.34 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. RChain has a market cap of $7.34 million and $2,402.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, Bilaxy, Kucoin and ChaoEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.01522990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, AirSwap, Kucoin, BitMart, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, IDEX and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.