Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDI. BidaskClub cut Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reading International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Reading International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Reading International has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $243.81 million, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

