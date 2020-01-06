RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Capitalization of $976,678.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $976,678.00 and $56,873.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00422950 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00098218 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002863 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001343 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.