Refereum Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $36,409.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

