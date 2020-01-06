Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 87.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 50,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,965. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $139.27 and a 1-year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

