ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola is currently expanding its business in the international markets of Vietnam, Poland and Turkey, with the successful execution of its downstream strategy. Coming to the domestic front, it believes the China rooftop solar market to be a significant space for its expansion and it has aggressively established presence in that domain. In September, ReneSola announced an $11-million investment made by Shah Capital, which will provide an important capital infusion for ReneSola. However, its revenue growth prospects from the United States seems bleak, with the nation’s administration having imposed a tariff of 30% on the import of solar panels and modules. Imposition of anti-dumping duties in the United States may hurt its revenue stream, going forward. In the last one year its shares have underperformed its industry.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 3,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,528. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barlow Todd acquired 21,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management acquired 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25. Insiders acquired a total of 87,510 shares of company stock worth $582,219 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

