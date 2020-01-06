Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oshkosh Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $8.01 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Oshkosh stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $60.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 217,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

