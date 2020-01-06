Restart Energy MWAT Price Reaches $0.0083 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $14,090.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinZest, Kucoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

