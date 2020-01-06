Reviewing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

32.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 32.46% 15.31% 1.54% Orrstown Financial Services 12.07% 8.97% 0.83%

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Macatawa Bank pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $86.54 million 4.34 $26.37 million $0.78 14.14 Orrstown Financial Services $86.69 million 2.86 $12.81 million $1.81 12.23

Macatawa Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Macatawa Bank and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.