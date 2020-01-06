RK Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 0.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.83. 18,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,247. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

