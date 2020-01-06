RK Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.11. 696,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,814. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

