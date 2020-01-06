RK Asset Management LLC Sells 5,165 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

RK Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Nelnet makes up approximately 2.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nelnet worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 191.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 34.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE NNI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $57.92. 1,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $285.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

