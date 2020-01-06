Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $127.28 Average PT from Analysts

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,775 shares of company stock valued at $36,779,125 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roku by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 19,212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,455,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,205. Roku has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,795.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

