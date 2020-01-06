ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $682,818.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.31 or 0.06086614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001313 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,489,947 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.