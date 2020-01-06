Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give CAE (TSE:CAE) a C$39.00 Price Target

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) received a C$39.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.43.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.73 on Monday, reaching C$35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,422. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. CAE has a 52-week low of C$24.99 and a 52-week high of C$36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

