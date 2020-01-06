Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) a C$28.00 Price Target

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) has been assigned a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cormark cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Detour Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.80.

Shares of TSE DGC traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.21. The company had a trading volume of 725,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 493.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.22. Detour Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.22 and a 1-year high of C$25.70.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Detour Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

