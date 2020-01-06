Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RDSA has been the subject of several research reports. Main First Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,298.50 ($30.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 915.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,233.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,358.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.95%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

