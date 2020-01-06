RPICoin (RPI) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $19,932.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00063318 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000093 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 915,092,490 coins and its circulating supply is 875,080,554 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.