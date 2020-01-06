RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) shares traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.76), 15,217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 13,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

