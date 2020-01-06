Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $21.11 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

