SafeInsure 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,314.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $261,574.00 and $226,314.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00450414 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001225 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,179,908 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.