Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), 139,326 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 754,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.13. The company has a market cap of $56.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

