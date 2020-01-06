salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $735,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,862 shares of company stock valued at $60,181,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.94. The stock had a trading volume of 532,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

