Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $290,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

