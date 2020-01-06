Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

