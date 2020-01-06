Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Shares Up 1.8%

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.70 and last traded at $256.70, 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.72.

Schindler Holding AG Participation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

