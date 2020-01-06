Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.77. 43,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 57.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 22.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

