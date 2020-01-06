Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

