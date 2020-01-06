Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Beacon Wealthcare Inc

Beacon Wealthcare Inc reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. 36,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,763. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

