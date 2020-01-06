Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 594,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $75.48. 2,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

