Scorum Coins 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,438.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $142,246.00 and $15,438.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.01533303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

