SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

