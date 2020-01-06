SelfSell Market Capitalization Achieves $73,394.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market cap of $73,394.00 and $7,430.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

